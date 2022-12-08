Two-wheeler thieves rampant in the city

Aurangabad: Cases of theft of seven motorcycles from different parts of the city have been registered in various police stations on Monday. Motorcycle thieves have been rampant in the city for the past few days.

According to information, the motorcycle (MH-20-BH-8639) belonging to Hakim Shah Sandu Shah (Misarwadi) was stolen from Cidco N-8, Kutir Society on November 2. Motorcycle (MH-20-DG-8532) parked in front of Prozone Mall by Namdev Bendre (Ayodhyanagar, Cidco) was stolen on October 1. A two-wheeler (MH-41-AL-8663) belonging to Ganesh Deore (New Madhuban Society, Cidco) was also stolen on December 2 from in front of Prozone Mall. Suraj Bhagwan Ingle (Jaibhavaninagar, Old Mondha) had parked his two-wheeler (MH-20-EQ-5132) in the underground parking of Dmart in Shahnoor Miya Darga area on November 26. A two-wheeler (MH-21-BE-2446) of Suresh Bhimrao Magare (Lalmati, Bhavsingpura) was stolen on November 4 from Sundarnagar in Padegaon area. A two-wheeler (MH-28-AV-9383) of Mohammad Sharif Mohammad Naeem (Babar Colony) parked on the road was stolen on October 25 from in front of the Panchayat Samiti office. A two-wheeler (MH-20-FC-7540) of Ram Uttamrao Chavan (Shivajinagar) was stolen from the Mondha Naka area on November 28.