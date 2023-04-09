Two youths died after falling into a well

Separate incident in Satara and Phulambri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two youths drowned in separate incidents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The first incident involved Rishikesh Nivrutti Nikam (16, Pundaliknagar), who fell into a well while his friends went for a swim. Rishikesh suffered a fit and lost his balance, leading to the tragic incident. The police and fire department were immediately informed, and the body was later retrieved. A case has been registered in the Satara police station.

In the second incident, Umesh Machhindra Rode (22, Savangi) drowned after falling into a well on Harsul-Sawangi road in Gut No-1. The fire department team, led by chief Fire officer Shivaji Zanzan, managed to retrieve the body. The operation involved deputy fire station officer Mohan Mungse, duty officer Vinayak Limkar, Sangram More, Ashok Pote, Dinesh Veldode, Adinath Bacley, Parameshwara Salunke, and Sheikh Asif. The authorities have urged caution while around wells and water bodies. The police have registered cases in both incidents, and investigations are underway.