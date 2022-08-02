Tyres worth Rs 6.5 lakh stolen

Theft caught in CCTV camera

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

An incident of thieves stealing tires worth Rs 6.5 lakh by lifting the shutter of a shop came to light in Sajapur Shivar on Monday. A CCTV camera has captured the thieves running away with the goods in a pickup truck.

According to police, Sayyed Nadim Shaukat Ali (Jatwada road) owns the Seva tyres shop in Sajapur shivar on Solapur-Dhule highway. His son Owais Ali closed the shop on Sunday evening and went home. On Monday morning, he received a call from a garage owner next to his shop, informing him about the broken shutter. Nadeem and his son reached the shop and noticed that several tyres were missing.

They immediately informed the MIDC Waluj police about the incident. During the search, the police have found CCTV recording showing the thieves entering the shop at 4.50 am and leaving the shop at 5.12 am in a pickup truck. As per the complaint lodged by Nadeem, tyres of trucks, cars, two-wheeler and auto-rickshaw worth Rs 6.5 lakh were stolen. PSI Sachin Pagote is further investigating the case.