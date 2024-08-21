UBT activists break bangles & watermelons to protest Badlapur incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) demonstrated at Kranti Chowk on Wednesday in protest against the Badlapur incident. They broke watermelons and bangles as part of the protest.

The office-bearers and activists of UBT also raised slogans and were holding placards against the Home Minister. Senior leader of the party Chandrakant Khaire, Mahanagar chief Raju Vaidya, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, State convener Chetan Kamble, Raju Shinde, Vijay Waghchaure and others were present.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire alleged that the school of Badlapur where the incident took belongs to a BJP officer. He demanded that the women should be given security through Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana rather than money.