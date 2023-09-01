UDD appoints special officer for City Development Plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the orders of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, the state’s Urban Development Department (UDD) has appointed the Deputy Director (Town Planning) of Thane Municipal Corporation, Shrikant Deshmukh, as an independent officer to finalise the City Development Plan.

As reported earlier, the state government established a Development Plan (DP) Unit comprising a team of expert town planners to prepare the DP plan of the old city and its extended portion in August 2021. Four months ago, the DP unit submitted the Existing Land Use (ELU) maps to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator. Later on, a contempt petition was filed in the bench in this regard.

The bench in its decision on the contempt petition ordered appointment of an independent officer in three weeks to approve and finalise the City Development Plan.

In the meantime, the DP Unit completed preparing the Proposed Land Use (PLU) maps and submitted the objective report to the UDD’s Principal Secretary- I and CSMC administrator.

The UDD appointed Deshmukh on August 31. The order directs him to finalise the PLU maps and other DP Plan works under his supervision, it is learnt.