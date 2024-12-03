Uddhav Sena demands adequate quantity of water supply by reducing gap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Water is being supplied to the city after eight to ten days, which has caused significant distress among the citizens. Currently, the water supply in the city is unreliable. On Tuesday, the Uddhav Sena delegation met with Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, demanding that water be provided on time and the gap between supplies—currently five or eight days—be reduced. The delegation was assured by the Commissioner that the water purification work for the 900mm pipeline is in its final stages and that the city will have sufficient water by February.

The delegation, led by former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Mahanagar Pramukh Raju Vaidya, and Western Division Head Raju Shinde, met with the Commissioner. During the hour-and-a-half-long discussion, the water supply issue dominated the conversation. The delegation accused authorities of lacking control over the water supply, with citizens being forced to spend extra money on tankers and use jars for drinking water. They demanded an increased workforce to improve water supply, accurate information on when water would be available, and a toll-free number for citizens. Raju Vaidya emphasized the need to set specific water supply timings.

Measures needed to prevent pollution

Ghodele expressed concern about pollution. He highlighted that the city ranks fifth in the state for clean air, but even after spending Rs 66 crores, the air remains polluted. Fountains set up in various squares are not functioning, roads are not regularly cleaned, and dust is spreading due to accumulated soil along dividers. He pointed out that roads and dividers are not being washed properly.

Neglect of drainage and water pipelines

Shinde mentioned that new water pipelines and drainage lines are being laid under the new water supply scheme. However, after roads are dug up, they are not repaired, which increases the dust level. Cement paving blocks are not being fixed on either side of the roads, and municipal engineers are not inspecting the work. Encroachments are also increasing on major roads.

Water supply from February

After listening to all the concerns, G Sreekanth assured that the city would have an ample water supply from February, a toll-free number would be provided, and the workforce would also be increased. He also explained how the obstacles in the new water supply scheme were being addressed.