Uddhav Sena stages Rasta Roko on Jalgaon Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Balasaheb Uddhav Sena (UBT) staged ‘Rasta Roko’ on the road on Tuesday, demanding action against the contractor for blocking the path of water which flows into a drain on the road. The agitators said that no arrangements were made on Jalgaon Road to drain the water of unseasonal rains, which lashed the city for the past two days.

The work on the road from Cidco Bus Stand to Harsul T Point is currently underway through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The road on this route was dug up at various places. The work of removing the pavement on the left side and laying a pipe for a drain is progressing slowly.

The contractor concerned also blocked the regular drainage point for rainwater.

Water is accumulated on the roads at places like Raje Sambhaji Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, SBOA School, in front of Sayaji Hotel, because of the rain in the city on Monday.

This poses a risk of accidents. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Harsul police demanding registration of a case against the contractor and the concerned officials who are working slowly.

Sena city chief Balasaheb Thorat, Prabhakar Mate, Sanjay Harne, Poonam Gangavane, Avinash Tathe, Abhijit Thorat and others participated in this protest.