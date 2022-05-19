Udit bags gold medal in Dr Homi Bhabha Exam

Published: May 19, 2022 08:50 PM

Udit bags gold medal in Dr Homi Bhabha Exam

Udit Narayan Rathi, a 9th standard student from Nath Valley School has bagged a gold medal at Aurangabad Zone in Dr Homi Bhabha Young Scientist Examination (HBYSE) conducted by Greater Bombay Science Teachers’ Association. The result of the examination was declared recently. Udit presented his action research project on “Saatvik Food–A Boon to Natural Immunity.”

He received guidance from Dr Prashant Soni, CA Rajendra Zanwar, and his parents C A Narayan and C A Vanita Rathi.

Tags :Nath Valley SchoolNath Valley SchoolGreater Bombay Science Teachers' AssociationUdit narayan rathi