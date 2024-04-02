UG course exams commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The examinations of repeater candidates of undergraduate courses began within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

The examination planning was done under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. The office of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) appointed a joint centre chief at each examination centre to hold the examination smoothly.

There are 2.47 lakh UG repeaters and regular students in Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed and Dharashiv within the jurisdiction of Bamu.

The summer session examinations of repeaters began today while the regular students will take their papers from April 15.

BoEE director Dr Bharati Gawali said that the highest number of students are from the Science stream (95,948) followed by Arts (69,848) and Commerce (46,803).

The university officers said that the paper of UG courses to be held on April 6 was postponed as the employees and teachers of the university would attend Lok Sabha elections training.

They said that this paper would be conducted on next day. The university administration established 16 evaluation centres for examination and eight centres for the postgraduate courses so that the evaluation should completed fast to declare the result on time. The university is likely to conduct PG courses examination from month end.