UGC secretary interacts with teachers in Maulana Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad College has recently organised a Faculty Interaction Programme with Manish Joshi, the Secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently.

Dr Mazahar Farroqui, Principal of the college and a member of the Standing Committee of UGC guided the participants at the beginning of the programme.

Manish Joshi interacted with the faculty members for more than two hours and allowed them to share their views on different topics.

Later, he elaborated on the schemes of the UGC thoroughly. He also shared the future plans and the would-be initiatives of the UGC for the faculty, institutes and its stakeholders more specifically.

Management Council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Gajanan Sanap, principals, and vice-principals of the Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus I and II graced the event. Dr Aparna Saraf conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Arif Pathan proposed the vote of thanks.