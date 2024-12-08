Unauthorized Flats lead to fraud case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A group of three individuals constructed flats on a plot without permission, defrauding an employed person. At the same time, a fourth woman issued threats over the phone. The incident occurred at Urmila Cooperative Housing Society, Cidco N-8, between 1992 and 2024.

The accused have been identified as Tanaji Shinde (deceased), Jyoti Shinde, Rukmini Kumthekar and Supriya Shinde (all residents of Cidco N-6). According to the complaint lodged by Raju Shinde (resident of Sai Park, Cidco N-7), he owns plot number 7/2 in Urmila Cooperative Housing Society, Cidco N-8. Despite the plot being registered in Raju's name, the accused constructed flats on it without his consent, defrauding him of Rs 4.75 lakh. Additionally, Supriya threatened him over the phone, saying, "Withdraw the police complaint, don’t mess with us." The Cidco police have registered a case in this matter.