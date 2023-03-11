Uncaring holidays, CSMC continues removing encroachments from Cidco areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The anti-encroachment squad of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) was active in removing encroachments from different areas of Cidco (N-8, N-9, N-1 and Connaught Place) on holiday (Saturday).

Earlier, the divisional bench of the Bombay High Court had fined civic authorities on two different occasions when it found that they are not serious about removing encroachments from Cidco-Hudco areas. Later on, the municipal corporation swung into action and made themselves busy removing the encroachments for the past four days.

Under the guidance of additional commissioner R P Nikam, the civic administration has formed two squads for taking action.

The squads started the action on Saturday at 9.30 am. The first squad led by designated officer Savita Sonawane demolished raised plinths built by shopkeepers on roads and seized their counters, 15 steel boards, digital boards and other miscellaneous articles from Cidco N-8 and N-9 areas. The action continued till 5 pm.

The second squad led by Vasant Bhoye seized 13 handcarts from N-1’s Cidco Bus stand, Prozone Mall and Police Chowky vicinity. The squad also served 24 hours' notice to 28 property-holders for illegal construction at different spots.

The squad also collected a fine of Rs 25,000 from some traders and businessmen in Bharat Bazaar and Connaught Place area. Town Planning section engineer Puja Bhoge, Vandana Khillare and the team of building inspectors took the action. The additional commissioner has also ordered the squads to continue removing encroachments on holidays.