Uncertainty looms over new year parties as threat of omicron grows

Aurangabad, Dec 21:

With uncertainty looming over the new year parties, the hoteliers have decided to wait for the guidelines to be announced by the administration on December 27. Meanwhile, as there are less chances of getting permission for crowded events due to the omicron virus, citizens might have to welcome the new year sitting at home again.

Last year, too, there were restrictions on the new year parties against the backdrop of the second wave of corona. This year too, there is fear because of omicron. The district administration will hold a meeting on December 27 to decide whether to give permission to parties. This has raised the concerns of hoteliers.

Turnover of crores in a day

There is a turnover of crores of rupees on December 31 in hotels and lawns across the city. There are 250 beer shops, 35 wine shops and around 1000 permit rooms. There is a turnover of around Rs 5 crore on December 31 from liquor.

What hotelier says

No one has yet started booking for the new year party for December 31 in Aurangabad. Currently most hoteliers have decided to plan any event after the guidelines are announced, said Shivaji Patil, president, hotel association. Hotelier Ganesh Gangwe said that it would be mandatory to have both vaccination certificates for booking. Licensed liquor dealers have to pay government revenue on time. Therefore, we will fully cooperate with the administration and hope that we get permission to organise functions.

Decision next week

The decision regarding new year parties will be taken at the meeting of the task force committee to be held on December 27, said district collector Sunil Chavan.