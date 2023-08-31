Undeclared load shedding in city for the past 8 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been facing load shedding for the past eight days due to an increase in demand for electricity and a decrease in supply.

Shantilal Choudhary, superintendent engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), said that the demand for electricity has increased due to lack of rainfall and the rise in temperature. The demand for electricity in the state on Thursday afternoon was 2,900 MW, while there was a shortage of 2,000 MW. In the evening, there was a demand of 21,000 MW, while there was a shortfall of 1600 MW.

As a result, the state-level load dispatch centre has to take a sudden load shedding. Otherwise, the power system across the state may collapse due to stress on the power system.

Choudhary said that the feeders where the recovery is low and the power loss is high are experiencing load shedding. These feeders include Kasambari Dargah feeder, Milind feeder, Pethenagar feeder, Paithangate feeder, Dudh Dairy feeder, Times Colony feeder, University feeder, Kausar Park feeder, Naregaon feeder, Azad Chowk feeder, CT Chowk feeder, and Uttaranagari feeder.

The load shedding is not a declared one and the period of how many days or for how long it will remain is not fixed. Sometimes it is for half an hour, sometimes even for one or two hours, said sources.