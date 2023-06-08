Unease in Shinde group as BJP appoints constituency-wise chiefs

BJP adopts independent stance: Sitting MLAs in all five constituencies in district stunned

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tensions arise within the Shinde group as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suddenly appointed election chiefs for all 288 assembly constituencies in the state. State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule's decision to entrust complete responsibility to these chiefs until the election results has raised concerns among Shinde group's office-bearers. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, BJP has adopted an independent stance in all five MLA constituencies belonging to the Shinde group.

Currently, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and BJP are in a ruling alliance in the state. Both parties have previously declared their intention to contest all future elections together. With upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in mind, political parties across the state have begun strategizing. The Shinde group comprises 40 MLAs and 12 MPs who joined from Uddhav Thackeray's party. The recently released BJP list has left sitting MLAs and their supporters stunned. Speculations are rife that BJP may announce candidates for the Shinde group's constituencies and contest the elections in alliance.

The appointed BJP election chiefs for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are Sanjay Gavane for Kannad assembly constituency, Haribhau Bagde for Phulambri assembly constituency, Suhas Shirsat for Atul Save's east assembly constituency, Shivaji Dandge for Gangapur assembly constituency, and Vikas Kapse for Gangapur assembly constituency.

Raju Shinde from West, Kenekar from central

Notably, Raju Shinde, has been appointed in the West assembly constituency, Suresh Bankar in Sillod assembly constituency, Sanjay Kenekar has been appointed in the central constituency, Sunil Shinde will serve in Paithan, while Dinesh Pardeshi assumes the role in Vaijapur assembly constituency.