Unemployed youth demands appointment as minister till Cabinet formed

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

An education unemployed youth demanded that he should be given charge of School Education Minister till the new Cabinet is formed.

It may be noted Eknath Shinde took oath as a Chief Minister of the State on June 30. Devendra Fadnavis was appointed deputy chief minister while all the posts of ministers are vacant.

In a letter sent to CM Shinde, the youth Santoshkumar Magar stated that School Education is a very important department which has had many pending problems for years.

“The recruitment drive which was started in 2017 is still not completed. The education system of rural areas was totally collapsed because of pending recruitment. The problem solving of this field is important,” he said in the letter.

Magar said that he is ready to work as minister till the new Cabinet’s formation and would not seek any honorarium or facilities while performing his duty as School Education Minister.