Unemployment, inflation highlighted through Shobhayatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The young artists of different colleges highlighted issues like unemployment, inflation and communalism through Shobhayatra, a procession taken out in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday morning as part of the beginning of Central Youth Festival (CYF) 2023.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole initiated the processions which started from the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and culminated at the Shrujanrang stage near the Dramatics Department on the university campus.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, director of Students Development Board Dr Mustjeeb Khan, Deans Dr Chetna Sonkamble and Dr Bhalchandra Waikar, Management Council members Dr Ankush Kadam and Dr Yogita Hoke Patil, advisory committee members Sambhaji Bhosale, Dr Jayant Shevtekar, Dr Shirish Ambekar, Dr Sanjay Patil Deolankar, Dr Dasu Vaidya were prominently present. Mangal Khivansara, Kishore Nikam and Sarang Takalkar were judges for the procession.

25 colleges participated in the procession

A total of 25 colleges participated in the procession.

The names of some of the colleges and the themes they highlighted are as follows;

University Postgraduate Department - Vanishing Folk Art of Maharashtra, Bhanudasrao Chavan College (Lohara)-Warkari Tradition,

Yashwantrao Chavan College (Tuljapur) – Rise in Unemployment, Kalikadevi College (Shirur Kasar) - Irsalwadi Tragedy, Balbhim College (Beed)- Unemployment, JES College (Jalna) – Issues of Girls, Vasantrao Naik College- Swachhta Abhiyaan-Convention for Unemployed, Rajarshin Shahu College (Pathri)-New Education Policy, Rajiv Gandhi College (Karmad)- Women Empowerment,

KSK College (Beed)- Public Service, Krantiveer Kakasaheb Deshmukh College (Karanjkhed)-Chandrayan, Hi-Tech College–Smart Phone Addiction, Shivaji College (Omarga)- Bharatmata Stuck in Problems, Shiv Chhatrapati College- Great Leaders of India, Shahu College (Lasur Station)- Empty Promises.