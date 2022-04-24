Unidentified man found dead in railway station area

Aurangabad, April 24:

An unidentified man of around 40 years of age was found dead near a platform in the railway station area on Sunday morning. The deceased had a severe head injury and extensive bleeding. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station while the police are trying to tress the identity of the man.

Police said the residents noticed a body of a man lying around 100 meters away from the last platform in the Railway station area. The man appeared to be around 35 to 40 years old. They immediately about it to the Vedantnagar police station. PSI Apramod Devkate and his team rushed and made a panchnama. He has a severe head injury on the backside of the head due to which he had extensive bleeding. He could not be identified as there were no documents with him that could identify him. It was not clear whether he met an accident or was murdered. He was later taken to Government Medical College and Hospital.

The man is wheatish in colour and was wearing a white shirt and black pants. He was wearing slippers. Police have appealed to the residents to contact them immediately if they have any information about this person.