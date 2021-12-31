Unidentified youth brutally murdered at Golatgaon Phata

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

Around 30 years old youth was found brutally murdered at Golatgaon Phata on Jalna Road. The residents noticed the incident on Friday at around 7 pm. A case has been registered in Karmad police station.

Police said, the residents informed that a man was lying dead at Hasnabadwadi shivar at Golatgaon Phata. The police went and inspected the post and send the body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem.

There were injuries of a sharp weapon on the body of the deceased. The youth is with fair complexion and has a beard. He is around 5.8 feet high wearing a Rudraksha in black thread around the neck. The name Vishal has been tattooed in English on his left hand. He had a light bracelet. He has a stone pinned in left ear. He is wearing jeans and a light grey coloured shirt, the police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by PSI Dadasaheb Bansode, a case has been registered in Karmad police station.

Meanwhile, sub-divisional officer Jaidutta Bhavar, local crime branch Pi Santosh Khetmalas, PI Rajendra Bokade also visited the spot. A dog squad and fingerprint experts were also called. Five teams have been established to search the identity of the youth, PI Bokade said.