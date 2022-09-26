Union Minister Choubey in city today
Published: September 26, 2022
Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey will arrive in the city on September 26.
He will land at the airport at 8 am and will proceed towards the Government Guest House at 9 am.
He will interact with the activists at 10 am.
He will interact with the activists at 10 am.
The union Minister will attend a programme of planting 1 lakh trees to be organised at Tapadia Natya Mandir at 10.30. The trees planting campaign was implemented as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Choubey will grace a local programme to be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. He will fly to Mumbai at 6.30 pm.