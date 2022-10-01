Union minister launches One Nation One Ration card

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Bhupendra Yadav, has instructed the District Supply Office (DSO) to effectively implement the One Nation One Ration card scheme for the welfare of the poor and labour classes of the society. The minister visited a fair price shop in Ranjangaon Shenpunji and also interacted with the beneficiaries on the occasion.

The union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, state’s cooperative minister Atul Save, MLA Prashant Bamb, BJP state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, district president Vijay Autade, Sanjay Khambait, sarpanch Kantabai Jadhav, panchayat samiti’s Deepak Bade and others were present on the occasion.

The union minister inaugurated the Central Government’s welfare scheme to be implemented all over the country. Under the scheme, the beneficiary can avail of the benefits through a ration card from any part of the country. He said that people from all over the country are staying in different localities of the Waluj MIDC area to earn their livelihood. They should be benefitted without fail. If required place the demand for an additional quota, but ensure that nobody deprives of benefits under the scheme.

The Gangapur’s tehsildar Satish Soni, talathi Rahul Wanjari, Dattu Hiwale, Baburao Hiwale, Sainath Jadhav, Santosh Lohkare, Gangaram Hiwale, Ranjana Gayake, Sangeeta Pandit, Sangeeta Patil and others were also present on the occasion.