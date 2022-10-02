Union railway minister Vaishnaw in the city today

Aurangabad:

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw is coming to the city on Monday. He will arrive at the airport at 7.15 am. A meeting with the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad has been scheduled at 7.45 am.

He will leave for Aurangabad railway station at 9 am and inspect the railway station and review the redevelopment plan till 9.30 am. After this, he will attend the foundation laying ceremony of the railway station pit line and then leave for Jalna at 10.35 am. Then he will attend a meeting of CMIA and traders in Aurangabad at 3.30 pm. At 6.30 pm, he will leave for Mumbai by plane.