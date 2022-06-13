Universal High School blacklisted for flouting norms

Aurangabad, June 13:

The Education Department blacklisted Universal High School (Chikalthana, MIDC) on Monday for forcing parents to purchase uniforms and stationery from the school.

A group of 163 parents made a complaint with Education Officer and Divisional Grievance Redressal Committee.

Parents of 40 per cent of students had made the complaint. A hearing of the parents was held on January 10, 2022.

Pravinkumar Jaiswal and other parents were present for the hearing. As per the decision taken in the hearing, the education extension officer visited the school and sought different types of information.

But, the school did not respond to him. The parents presented the bags and stationery items which had the school’s logo. The school’s fee structure also indicated that the stationery was supplied through the school.

As per the norms, the school or its management cannot force parents to purchase stationery from schools or a particular shop. The Education Department conducted a probe and found the school guilty.

So, Education Officer M K Deshmukh sought permission from the deputy director of education on May 27, 2022 to take action against the school. Deputy director Anil Sable granted permission on June 10 to blacklist the school. This was a warning to the schools on the first day of their reopening.

Box

Action recommended in past

The Education Department had recommended withdrawing permission and no-objection certificate given to Universal School in 2020 on the basis of parents' complaints. However, the State Government had not taken action against the school. M K Deshmukh said that the school was blacklisted on Monday.

"Similar action will be taken against the schools if found guilty in the complaint. We will also request Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to stop concession given in the different taxes to the schools,” he added.