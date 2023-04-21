University non-teaching staff celebrate

7th Pay Commission arrears issue settled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State government has decided to pay 58 months arrears of 7th Pay Commission to the non-teaching staff of all universities and colleges across the state. The news was met with great celebration by university staff members on Friday.

The state vice president of the employees association Kailash Pathrikar said that this was a success of the employees agitation. Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole had followed up with the state government in this regard. During the strike, a meeting was held on February 15 under the chairmanship of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil along with other officials.

Four out of seven demands have been approved. This includes implementation of the 7th Pay Commission to the remaining employees, payment of 58 months of arrears, implementation of the revised assured progression scheme, and initiation of stalled recruitment. The staff in the university celebrated the decision. Anil Khamgaonkar, along with officials, employees were present.