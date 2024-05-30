Unlock your future: explore career pathways at Education Fair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an age where social media inundates us with countless career options, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and lost in the virtual sea of information. But amidst the digital noise, it is difficult to distinguish the right information.

The truth is, not all that glitters on search engines and social platforms is gold when it comes to career guidance. That's why it's time to break free from the confines of the virtual world and visit the Lokmat Education Fair that will be hosted between 7 and 9 June.

Expers from prominent institutions from school level to higher education, will guide the students and parents for the right career path. The objective of organising the Education Fair at the beginning of the new academic year is to show the right direction to students of Marathwada so that they can get a qualitative education and be ahead in every field.

Besides mainstream schools to Medical and Engineering education, top coaching and training institutes of MPSC, UPSC, Fashion, Graphics, Animation, Designing, Information Technology, Gaming, Art and Artificial Intelligence will participate in the exhibition. Information about their quality education will be available in the exhibition. Therefore, one should visit the education fair and select the proper career path.

Golden opportunity for educational institutes

Lokmat Education Fair is not limited to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, students and parents from different parts of Marathwada visit the fair. This has been the experience of every year. Educational institutes can give their information to many people on a single platform. There are only limited stalls left. For booking and further information, colleges and universities may contact on (9921481147), coaching classes on (9673759585) and schools on (8390903349).

Entry free for all

The Lokmat Education Fair will be held at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, between June 7 and 9. Entry is free for all from 11 am to 8 pm.

Features of Education Fair

--Only mega educational exhibition in Marathwada.

--Fully air-conditioned exhibition hall.

--Easy display of the stall.

--Thousands of students and parents eagerly wait for the exhibition.