Untrained worker’s hand severed in Waluj MIDC factory mishap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 28-year-old worker, Salman Shah, lost part of his left hand in a factory accident at Ganesh Press N Coat Industries in Waluj MIDC after being assigned to operate a press machine without any training.

The incident took place on July 9, leaving Shah with a severed thumb and finger up to two-and-a-half joints. The lack of basic safety training is believed to have led to the mishap. On Monday, Shah filed a police complaint at Waluj MIDC police station against factory supervisors Vikram Shrimangle and Vishal, accusing them of negligence. The case highlights serious gaps in worker safety protocols at local industrial units.