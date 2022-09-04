UPSC holds NDA-CDS exam in city

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the UPSC-NDA-CDS examination in two sessions at different centres in the city on Sunday.

A total of 7,126 candidates from Marathwada, Vidarbha and Khandesh registered for the examinations in the city. The examinees accompanied by parents entered the city early in the morning. A total of 943 officers and employees were deployed for the examinations.

The candidates were given entry at the centre on the basis of photo ID proofs including Aadhar Card, Election Voters ID card, passport, PAN or Smart cards and licence. Some candidates said that the examination was tougher while others termed it easy.

The CDS examination is conducted by the UPSC for the recruitment of the Commissioned Officers in the Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy.