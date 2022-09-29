US Consulate officials visit Bamu

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

A delegation of the US Consulate General of Mumbai visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries through education and research.

Cultural Affairs Officer and Dosti House Chief Rob Anderson and Public Affairs-Public Diplomacy Specialist Almitra Kika from US Consulate General, met vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on the university campus today. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, dean of Arts and Social Sciences Dr Prashant Amritkar were present. Many students come from rural areas to study in Bamu.

VC Dr Yeole informed the delegation students get qualitative education at affordable fees and research opportunities at the university.

Rob Anderson and Almitra Kika gave information about education, and research opportunities in America. The delegation members interacted with the students at CFART in the afternoon session.

Almitra Kika said that education and research opportunities are being made available to strengthen bilateral ties between America and India. Students from the different departments were present.