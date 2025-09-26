US hike in H-1B visa fee shakes city students and professionals; US dream looks distant as $1L fees makes it costly proposition

Raj Patil / Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The recent increase in H-1B visa fee by the US government has left city students and professionals worried, forcing many to rethink career plans and putting aside dreams of working abroad.

A one-time $100,000 fee announced by US president Donald Trump, applicable only for new H-1B visa applicants, will make it difficult for Indian graduates to pursue careers in America. According to an estimate, Indian H-1B workers earned a median annual salary of $95,500 in 2024. While students can continue their studies, the steep fees discourage employers from sponsoring visas, limiting opportunities for graduates. Here’s what city residents feel about the change.

A double-edged sword

"The H-1B visa is truly a double-edged sword. The US government’s decision has put unbearable economic burden on students dreaming of careers there. Yet, many who returned to India have worked here and contributed to our nation’s growth. Some city entrepreneurs may face temporary challenges."

– Pratap Dhopte, CEO, Excelize

Impact on career plans

Students are already facing long visa waits, rejections, and fewer job opportunities. The $100,000 fee adds another barrier, forcing some to consider other countries instead. Education loans may also be affected if graduates cannot find jobs to repay them. Most students don’t go to the US just to study; they plan to work after graduation. The visa cost adds another challenge for students hoping to build a career in the US.

– Irshad Dhorajiwala, Education Consultant

High costs dash US dreams

"I feel disheartened because I have been dreaming of working and settling in the US, especially since my sister lives there. The high visa fee has made me reconsider my plans. Many students like me are eager to move to the US, but this policy makes it nearly impossible for early-career students."

– Shubham Toke, Student

Worries about fulfilling the dream

Studying in the US, working and settling there has always been my dream. With the new high visa fee, that dream feels uncertain. Many students like me must rethink our next steps and consider other feasible options.

– Shrawani Kulkarni, Student

Remote jobs will surge

The recent hike in the H-1B visa fee is expected to boost remote work, experts say. Employees who would otherwise relocate to the US may now prefer working from India for global companies.

US dreams hit students

A large workforce in companies like Microsoft, Deloitte, and TCS remains largely unaffected by the new H-1B fee. Most employees continue working from India and travel to the US only on business visas for meetings, minimizing the impact of the recent changes on these companies’ operations.

-Mukund Kulkarni, CSN First President