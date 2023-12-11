USA-based AFMI to hold 33rd convention in city

Lokmat News Service

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar:

The USA-registered charitable organisation working to achieve cent per cent literacy in India, the American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin (AFMI), will be conducting a two-day long 33rd annual convention in the city, from December 30, 2023. AFMI comprises physicians and other professionals of Indian origin based in the USA and Canada.

According to the convenor Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi, " The first-day event will be conducted at the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), while the Day II (Dec 31) programmes will be held at Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre."

The convention also includes workshops and academic sessions for educationists, social workers, researchers and community leaders involved in the education sector. Prominent speakers will share their expertise during the sessions. A grand award presentation programme will be the star attraction at the educational convention. AFMI will felicitate 80 students (who had topped the board examinations - Xth and XIIth) from 22 states of the country. A total of six students from Maharashtra including two from Aurangabad - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are included in the felicitation, said the convenor.