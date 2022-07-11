Use paper bags for healthier environment

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, July 11:

The adverse impact of the enormous use of plastic bags on the environment is experienced by the world in the past few years. Plastic bags are the major consumable element in the plastic world. To reduce the severe impact on the environment, the impetus has been given to the use of paper bags. On the occasion of World Paper Bag Day to be celebrated on July 12, Lokmat Times takes a review of the utility of paper bags in the city.

Before the 1980’s decade, cloth bags were used extensively by people, and plastic bags were used on rare occasions. However, the trend of using plastic bags increased considerably gradually and it became an essential part of shopping.

As Plastic contains chemicals, it harms nature. It pollutes soil, affects the food chain, and contaminates natural water resources. Moreover, it has also been experienced that plastic bags block the natural flow of the water sources causing heavy flood situations. These bags are also expensive to recycle.

It is the need of the hour to banish plastic bags completely from our lives and the use of paper bags should be encouraged. The government has taken the initiative and has banned harmful plastic bags. Still, these bags are used by the traders and the people. Hence, there is a severe need to create awareness in society about this ill-activity which will be a severe danger for the upcoming generations, the experts opined.

Awareness is created among traders

Everyone has now well understood the harmful effects of using plastic. Hence, some alternate options must be used instead of plastic. The government has given relaxation to use the plastic bags having a thickness up to some specified microns for The Mahasangh has taken the initiative to create awareness among the traders to use paper bags instead the plastic bags. Using paper bags also encourages the cottage industries run by women and unemployed youths. As an environmental concern, it is expected that plastic should not be used.

- Jagannath Kale, President, Aurangabad Jillha Vyapari Mahasangh, said, the

Paper bags for takeaway

Takeaway food and parcel service has become a trend in the hotel industry. During the lockdown period and the relaxation is given by the government, the hotel industry relied completely on the parcel service. A lot of awareness has been created about the ill effects of plastic. We are using aluminum containers, paper, and cloth bags for the past many years since the government has banned plastic bags. We have also received some new designs of paper containers which we will be introduced for the parcel service soon.

- Somnath Kapre, General Manager, Indiana Group of Restaurants

Traders aware of their responsibility

People are aware and have understood the harms and effects of plastic bags on nature. The traders are using paper or cloth bags for delivering the products to the customers. Moreover, the municipal corporation keeps a close watch on the use of banned plastic bags in the shops and levies fines if the plastic bags are found. Hence, the traders are also using paper bags now. Moreover, paper bags are cheaper than plastic bags.

- Datta Gaikwad, Trader

Advantages of Paper bags

- Decomposable

- Recyclable and Reusable

- Eco-friendly

- Do not leave toxins

- Cheaper