Usha Shah passes away

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Usha Suresh Shah (84, P-15, Prernanagar, Garkheda) passed away due to prolonged illness on Tuesday. She is survived by her son Indrajeet Shah, daughter Sharmila Gandhi, daughter-in-law and grand children Rutuja and Aditya Shah. Her body was kept for the Antim Darshan at her residence and donated to the Government Medical College and Hospital.