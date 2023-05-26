Using religion for bad is unjust: Indresh Kumar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“All religions have good aspects but the followers utilize the religions for bad. India is the only country in the world where people of all religions have equal rights. Uniform civil code (UCC) will not cause losses to any religion and hence, it should not be publicized wrongly for personal and political gains”, opined social worker Inderesh Kumar.

He was delivering a lecture during a seminar on the ‘Uniform Civil Code’ organised at MP Law College on Friday.

Indresh Kumar further said, languages can be different but the national identity is one. We belong to various religions, but outside the country, we are identified as an Indian. It is important that the misconception among the intellectuals and educated people about UCC should be discarded. However, some people are wrongly publicizing it for personal and political gains. Social unity never acts to divide castes and religions. People should not be influenced by such people. UCC is the need of the hour. It will help the people to socialize and develop the feeling of nationalism. Any dispute cannot be resolved through quarrels but proper dialogue is needed.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kashipur, Dr K M Barul Islam said a committee should be established immediately to make a draft for UCC so that people may not have any misconceptions.

Social worker Tasnim Patel, Dr Kalpalata Patil, Danshik Patil, Law College principal Dr C M Rao and others also spoke on the occasion.