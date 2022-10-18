Vachan Prerna Diwas Celebrated in Sir Sayyed College

He was speaking as chief guest in a programme held at Sir Sayyed College to celebrate Vachan Prerna Diwas on the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Books exhibition was organised under the guidance of Society President, Dr Shamama Praveen. Dr Deshpande emphasized that the college provides a well-equipped Library and the facilities should be availed by everyone. Principal of the College, Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed introduced the chief guest while Shaikh Ateeque proposed a vote of thanks.