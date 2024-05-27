Vaidya is Quality Circle city branch president; Garud chosen as secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Vaidya was unanimously elected president and Sandeep Garud as secretary of the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch recently for the period 2024 to 2027.

Other office-bearers are as follows: Vice-presidents Amol Girme and Asmita Joshi; treasurer - Sudhir Patil; honorary secretary - Rahul Deshpande; joint secretary - Hemant Sonawane. Executive members: Ashwini Deulkar, Yogita Borude, Mangaldas Chorge, Rajendra Pawar, Sudarshan Dharurkar, Vijay Adlak, and Mahendra Wankhede. The QCFI, which has 34 branches across the country, is primarily an activist for quality development in the industrial sector.

The organisation guides to create quality manpower through their comprehensive development in the industrial sector and thereby solve quality problems to produce quality products, said Western Division Director of the National Committee of the QCFI Nitin Kingaokar.