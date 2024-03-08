Vaidya Santosh Nevpurkar honored with Ratna award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International auditorium in Delhi, the National Institute of Ayurveda, Delhi, under the auspices of the Ministry of Ayush, conferred the Ratna Award, also known as the Fellowship of the National Institute of Ayurveda, to Vaidya Santosh Nevpurkar. This prestigious award was presented by the secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures in the field, including Padma Bhushan Vaidya Devendra Triguna, chairman of NCISM Vaidya Shri Jayant Dev Pujari, Ayush ministry's advisor Vaidya Manoj Nesarikar, and director of the National Institute of Ayurveda, Vaidya Vandana Sirohi.

The award was bestowed during the 27th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Ayurveda, where dignitaries and scholars from across the country were present. Vaidya Nevpurkar has been practicing as an Ayurvedic physician in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar since 1991 and is a revered guru at the National Institute of Ayurveda. He is currently serving on various committees under the Ministry of Ayush and has received accolades from all Ayurvedic practitioners in the city.