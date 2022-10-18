Valedictory, prize distribution ceremony of Youth Festival today

More than 2200 students from 220 colleges of Aurangabad, Beed, Osmanabad and Jalna districts have participated in 36 contests of six categories.

The teams started presenting their talent and skills after the inaugural ceremony, on the first day on October 16.

All the events were held at seven stages-Sujanrang, Lokrang, Natyarang, Naadrang, Natrang, Shabdrang and Lalitrang- from 9 am to 12 midnight daily till October 18.

The prize distribution and valedictory ceremony will be held at the Sujanrang stage, at 11 am, on Wednesday.

Prominent actors Bharat Ganeshpure and Suhas Shirsat will be the chief guests for the ceremony.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside while Pro-VC Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and director of Board of Students Development Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar will also grace the event.

The hundreds of participants competed in Music, Dance, Drama, Fine Art, Literature and Folk Art of Maharashtra by presenting Classical Singing, Instruments, Light Singing (Indian and Western), Group Singing (Indian and Western), Folk Instruments, Qawwali, Jalsa, Folk Dance, Classical Dance, One-Act-Play, Skit, Mimicry, Mime, Painting, Collage, Poster, Sculpture, Cartoon, Rangoli, Spot Photography and Short Film, Poetry Reading, Debate, Quiz Contest, Powada, Bharud, Vasudev, Gondhal, Folk Song and Drama and Lawni.

There will be prizes for the top three winners in each contest while three prizes will be presented for ‘Shobhayatra which was taken out in the morning of the first day of the festival on October 16.

A total of 21 colleges participated in the procession. With this, a total of 120 prizes will be distributed.

Bharat Ganeshpure is an actor and comedian. He is best known for his comedy in Marathi channel shows ‘Fu Bai Fu' and ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’. He rose to fame with his performance in ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’.

Suhas Shirsat is another famous actor. He is known for his work in Marathi movies such as Deool, Fandry and Killa. Suhas has also acted in a few Hindi films including Kaminey and Gangs of Wasseypur.