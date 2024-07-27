Valuable worth Rs 33K including 3 quintals of wheat stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, thieves broke into a locked house and stole 3 quintals of wheat along with valuables worth Rs 33,000 from Bharatanagar in Tisgaon. The incident came to light on Friday (July 26). A case has been registered against unknown thieves at the MIDC Waluj police station.

Bharati Raju Lodhawal (Karnapura) owns a four-room house in Bharatanagar (Tisgaon). Some rooms are rented out, while her daughter Yogeshwari Prakash Gaikwad lives in the remaining two rooms. Yogeshwari had locked the house and gone to Mumbai for work. On Friday at around 11.30 am, tenant Rameshwar Rathod noticed the broken lock and informed the house owner, Bharati Lodhawal, who then arrived at the house along with her sister’s husband, Deepak Gangwe, and found the belongings scattered on the floor.

Upon inspection, they discovered that 3 quintals of wheat valuing Rs 5,000, a gold ring worth Rs 15,000, silver anklets worth Rs 3,000, and cash amounting to 10,000, totaling valuables worth 33,000, were missing from the almirah. After realizing the theft, Bharati Lodhawal filed a complaint at the MIDC Waluj police station.