Valuables worth Rs 1.25L stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into a house in Renukanagar in Garkheda area and made off with valuables worth Rs 1.25 lakh on May 31 night. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station.

Police said, thieves entered the house of Ganesh Sheku Channe at around 10 pm and took away cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.25 lakh. PSI Sandeep Kale is further investigating the case.