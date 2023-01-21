Valuables worth Rs 1.82L stolen from Jawahar Colony

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 21, 2023 08:05 PM 2023-01-21T20:05:02+5:30 2023-01-21T20:05:02+5:30

Aurangabad Thieves broke into a closed house in Jawahar Colony area and made off with jewellery and cash amounting ...

Valuables worth Rs 1.82L stolen from Jawahar Colony | Valuables worth Rs 1.82L stolen from Jawahar Colony

Valuables worth Rs 1.82L stolen from Jawahar Colony

Next

Aurangabad

Thieves broke into a closed house in Jawahar Colony area and made off with jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 1.82 lakh on Thursday. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.

Police said complainant Sharad Shridhar (36, Jawahar Colony) works as a manager in a private company. On January 19 morning, he locked his house and went to the company. When he returned at around 6 pm, he found that the door was broken. When he checked inside the house, he found that gold and silver jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 1.82 lakh were missing.

Open in app
Tags : Jawahar Colony Jawahar Colony Sharad Shridhar