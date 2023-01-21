Valuables worth Rs 1.82L stolen from Jawahar Colony

Aurangabad

Thieves broke into a closed house in Jawahar Colony area and made off with jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 1.82 lakh on Thursday. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.

Police said complainant Sharad Shridhar (36, Jawahar Colony) works as a manager in a private company. On January 19 morning, he locked his house and went to the company. When he returned at around 6 pm, he found that the door was broken. When he checked inside the house, he found that gold and silver jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 1.82 lakh were missing.