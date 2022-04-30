Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi insists on peace march

Aurangabad, April 30:

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has organised a peace march through the State of Maharashtra Din. The march will be held in the city from Kranti Chowk to Bhadkalgate on Sunday evening. VBA members are resilient in holding the march, despite the police denying permission, informed district president Prabhakar Bakle.

The VBA in a statement said that the communal harmony in the State is deteriorating. The march is organized to avoid law and order issues. The party's national president Prakash Ambedkar and State president Rekha Thakur have organised a peace march to create peace and religious harmony. There is an attempt to create a riot-like situation in the city by making provocative speeches. However, VBA will not allow that to happen. Police denied permission for the march. In this regard, the police held nine meetings and suggested changing the route. However, this suggestion was not accepted by the organizers. Meanwhile, the police informed that a notice was issued to the organizers. The police have also clarified that the march should be carried out in the morning on the prescribed route following the rules.