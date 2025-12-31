Vanrai weir built in Gautala Sanctuary for Tigers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Vanrai weir has been constructed on Monday in the Hivarkheda Reserved Area of the Kannad Forest Division under the Wildlife Department, in the Gautala Autram Ghat Sanctuary, to provide water for tigers. The project was completed through the combined efforts of the Forest Range Officer of Kannad Wildlife, forest officials, staff, labourers, and forest guards.

The Vanrai weir, built near Talwar Sond Nala in Compartment No. 152 of the Hivarkheda Reserved Area, is 12 metres long and approximately 1 metre high. This dam is expected to create a water reservoir extending 75 to 80 metres. The surrounding area of the nala has dense vegetation, and tiger footprints have been spotted here, indicating the presence of tigers. Ensuring a water source for the tigers was considered essential.

With the construction of this Vanrai weir , water will be naturally available in the core area of Gautala Sanctuary for the next two months. The Bolthan Gram Panchayat contributed by supplying cement bags free of cost for building the dam.