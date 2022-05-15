Various events to mark Buddha Jayanti today

Aurangabad, May 15:

On the occasion of the 2565th birth anniversary of Lord Gautama Buddha on Monday, various programmes will be organised at Buddha Leni, Milind College area, Siddharth Garden,Bhim Tekdi and various Buddha Viharas in the city.

A lamp will be lighted at Bhim Tekdi in Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar at 5 am, followed by Mahapur, Suttapathan, Dhawajarohan, Guard of honour by All India Samta Sainik Dal, Dhammadesana, health check-up camp, lectures, Bhim - Buddha Geet, informed Bhikhuni Dhammadarshana Mahathero.

108 lamps will be lighted near Boddhi Tree in Nagsen Van area (Milind College) at 4.30 am, followed by Dhyansadhana, Ashtsheel offering and other programmes.

A procession will be held from Siddharth Garden from 7.30 am to 10 am. The procession will pass through Nirala Bazar, Aurangpura, Bhadkal Gate and will conclude at Milind College, informed Bhadant Bodhipalo mahathere, Bhikhu Vishudanand Bodhi Mahathere, Bhikhu Dyanrakshit Thero and others.

Programmes will be organised at Buddha Viharas in various localities in the city.