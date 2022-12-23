Various programmes to be organized on Christmas

Religious, cultural, social activities in Christ Church in the cantonment area

Aurangabad: Members and organisations of the Christian community have organised religious, cultural and social activities from December 19 to January 6, 2023 in collaboration with the Pastorate committee and community members in the Christ Church in the cantonment area to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

The programmes will start with the distribution of sarees to widow women on December 19 under the chairmanship of Bishop of Marathwada Diocese Rev MU Kasab. A Christmas carol march is being organized on December 24 from 10:45 pm to 11:45 pm. The carol march will start from Sunil Chowk, Shantipura and proceed to Christ Church via Mother Teresa Chowk and Nehru Chowk. The march will be held under the guidance of Rev Ranjan Rathore, Rev SS Battise, secretary James Ambildhage and treasurer Daniel Aswale. At 11:45 pm midnight devotion, pavitra Sahabhagita and vishesh Aradhana will be conducted by the priests. Holy communion, devotion and message will be given on Christmas on December 25 at 7.30 am. Then at 10:30 am Bishop Rev MU Kasab will perform the holy mass, devotion and message.

On December 27, a Christmas Snehamilan will be held between 5 pm to 7 pm at the Ratanji Navroj Memorial hall on December 27. On December 28, a drama will be organised on the birth of Lord Jesus Christ between 8.30 pm to 10 pm. On December 29, devotion for kids will be held at 9 am, and health check up camp will be held between 11 am for the kids of the Sunday school. Religious and cultural programme of Mahila Mandal will be held on December 30 from 7 pm to 10 pm. On December 31, the priests will lead midnight devotion, holy communion and special mass.