Various programmes to mark Phule Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule has made an invaluable contribution to modern society. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, various programmes have been organized by the regional deputy director office of Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department and the 'Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute' (Mahajyoti). The programmes, which started from April 9, includes quiz competitions on the life of Mahatma Phule, painting competition, Rangoli competition, elocution competition, one-act competition and essay competition. Sangeet Rajni programme has been organized at PES Engineering College on April 10 at 6 pm. A rally has been organized till the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Tuesday April 11 at 7:30 am from the statue of Mahatma Phule, Aurangpura. The main programme will be held at PES Engineering College at 11 am.