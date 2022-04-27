Various religious programmes in city mosques today on Shab-e-Qadr

Aurangabad, April 27:

Various religious programmes will be organised at mosques in the different parts of the city on the evening of April 28 as part of ‘Shab-e-Qadr which is also known as Laylat- al-Qadr.

Holy month Ramzan has three ‘Ashras (each of 10 days). ‘Shab-e-Qadr has attached unique importance in the last Ashra.

However, people had to celebrate it at home during the last two years because of Covid restrictions.

With the lifting of all restrictions, programmes were planned in mosques for Thursday evening.

Muslim brethren eagerly wait for the night in the last 10 days of Ramzan month. Special prayers are performed on this night which falls mostly on odd dates like (21, 23, 25, 27 and 29).

Many young and senior citizens observe ‘Itekaf, a period of staying at a mosque for a certain number of days, during the last ten days of the month. In the city, the largest number of people throng at heritage Jama Masjid on this night. Besides regular prayers, religious discourses and special prayers are organised. Many mosques in the city were illuminated for the night.

Shab-e-Qadr is an Islamic observance considered the ‘Night of Decree, Night of Destiny, Night of Power, and Night of Value.

It commemorates the occasion of sending down the Holy Quran, for the first time, from Heaven to the earth.