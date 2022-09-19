Varun Sardesai demands tuition, exam fees waiver of students

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

Yuva Sena State unit secretary Varun Sardesai demanded that tuition, examination and hostel fees of students studying within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) should be waived because of heavy rains and flooding. He met vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Monday afternoon and submitted a memorandum to the VC.

Varun Sardesai said that Yuva Sena would contest the Senate elections of the university.

In the memorandum, he stated that frequent heavy rains and floodings damaged crops spread on lakhs of acres of land in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts which fall within Bamu’s jurisdiction.

“Students from the region have become helpless as farmers cannot afford the expenses to continue their children’s education. We have received information students are discontinuing their education in the city and returning to their villages,” he said.

Sardesai said that the Bamu administration should provide relief to college and university students by waiving tuition, examination and hostel fees for the academic year 2022-23.

Rishikesh Khaire, Dr Tukaram Saraf, Hanuman Shinde, Namdeo Kachre, Sandeep Lingayat, Poonam Salampure and other office-bearers of Yuva Sena were present.