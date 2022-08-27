Vasant Sahuji no more

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Senior member of the Agrawal Digambar Jain community and owner of the Luggage Emporium, Gulmandi, Vasant Mohansa Sahuji (85, Pannalalnagar), passed away on Saturday. His last rites were performed in the Pratapnagar crematorium. He is survived by two brothers, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of Ujjwal and Nitin Sahuji and brother of Pavan and Shirish Sahuji.