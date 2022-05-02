VBA demands to book Raj Thackeray under UAPA

Aurangabad, May 2:

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) state spokesperson Farooq Ahmed demanded to register a case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thakeray under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for provoking remarks.

Briefing the press, Ahmed said, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar had directed to organised a peace march. Accordingly, the march was planned from Kranti Chowk to Bhadkal Gate on May 1. However, the police asked to change the route of the march. The leaders accepted it but again the police asked to organised the march between 7 am and 9 am, which was an inconvenient time. The VBA activists had not threatened to disrupt Thackeray’s public meeting, still, they were detained.

The police had rejected the permission to the function to felicitate Hijab Girl Baby Muskan, they why permission was granted for Thackeray’s meeting. The home ministry is giving step-motherly treatment to VBA, Ahmed alleged.

Raj Thackeray has breached the terms and conditions of the public meeting. Hence, police should register a case against him under UAPA, if the case is not registered, the court should take suo moto cognizance, Ahmed demanded.

State vice president Siddharth Mokale, Yogesh Ban, Prabhakar Bakale, Milind Dabhade, Satish Gaikwad, Jalis Ahmed, Afsar Pathan, Rupchand Gadekar, Bhagwan Khillare, Raju Deshade, and others were present during the press meet.