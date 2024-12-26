VC Dr Fulari reviews facilities to avoid students inconvenience

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari inspected different students' facilities five times during the last two days of the Central Youth Festival to avoid any inconvenience to the participants. He issued instructions to ensure special care of students.

Chairman of the Food Committee Dr Bhagwan Sakhale along with all members, director of Student Development Board (SDB) Dr Kailas Ambhure, colleagues from the SDB, National Service Scheme, Earn and Learn Scheme and security staff are taking special care.

A separate pandal has been set up for the student artists while separate arrangements were made for the judges, team leaders and invitees. Significantly, VC Dr Vijay Fulari inspected facilities five times and made suggestions during the last two days.

Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Dr Kritika Khandare, Dr Sachin Bhusari, Dr Anusaya Chavan, Dr Prabhakar Undare, Dr Ganesh Pandhare, Rajendra Bhagat, Dr Nirmala Jadhav, Dr Amol Khandagale and others camping at food pandal.